Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Will the Buckeyes win an eighth straight game? Can they cover a 3-touchdown spread? Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as we break down a big weekend for the Buckeyes.

Saturday's game is extremely important for the Buckeyes and admittedly as kickoff approaches, I'm feel like I'm talking myself into thinking that this game won't be quite as dramatic as all of the headlines are leading us to believe.

I can promise you the Buckeyes are taking Purdue very seriously this week as they're preparing for a big game and the Boilermakers aren't going to surprise Ohio State as suddenly a very good team. With that element out of the picture, I'm looking forward to watching the offense go do its thing this weekend. I think C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson will have big performances, similar to what we grew accustomed to seeing from them in late September and early October.

As we do each Friday morning, Tommy Zagorski joins me to share our thoughts previewing this game and giving you a final score prediction!

We'd love for you to interact with us during our shows! Every podcast streams live on our YouTube channel, so please subscribe to the channel and turn on your notifications so that you don't miss a live show! Each podcast is also available afterwards as on-demand as well.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!