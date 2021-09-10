Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing Ohio State vs. Oregon, Key Players and Matchups to Watch

Catch the latest episode as we preview Saturday's huge game between the Buckeyes and Ducks!

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are 24 hours from kicking off one of the most highly anticipated games on Ohio State's 2021 schedule! It's one of only two games on the national schedule this week that pins a pair of Top 25 programs against each other.

Ohio State has won all nine games all-time against Oregon, they've beaten Pac-12 teams in seven consecutive tries, and the Scarlet and Gray have lost only two of their last 42 home openers ... all good omens for Saturday!

We've got you covered with a full breakdown of this matchup, including several key players to watch and some matchups that could be quite fun on Saturday in front of a packed house at The Shoe.

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

Oregon To Wear New All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State On Sept. 11

Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook