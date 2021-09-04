Buckeye Report: Checking In On Ohio State After Beating Minnesota
Ohio State arrived back in Columbus in the middle of the night after an 8 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff in Minneapolis on Thursday. The Buckeyes stumbled a bit throughout the first half, but never panicked as they opened up a big offensive attack after the break.
Here's the latest news and info from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on a rare Friday night for the Scarlet and Gray spent not preparing for a game the following day.
