Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Buckeyes still have a chance at making the playoff but need some help on conference championship weekend.

While Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes took a significant hit following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes aren’t completely out of the running after coming in at No. 7 in the rankings released on Tuesday night.

Ohio State certainly needs some help on conference championship weekend, when No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 13 Iowa, No. 4 Cincinnati takes on No. 21 Houston and No. 5 Oklahoma State takes on No. 9 Baylor.

But perhaps if enough upsets happen, the Buckeyes will be able to sneak into the final four teams competing for the national championship.

That said, the latest rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan State (10-2) BYU (10-2) Iowa (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) Pittsburgh (10-2) Wake Forest (10-2) Utah (9-3) N.C. State (9-3) San Diego State (11-1) Clemson (9-3) Houston (11-1) Arkansas (8-4) Kentucky (9-3) Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) Texas A&M (8-4)

