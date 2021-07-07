Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Ohio State Makes An Appearance On Final Jeopardy!

“What is The Ohio State University?”
Author:
Publish date:

Households across the state of Ohio screamed at their television sets in unison on Tuesday evening when Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked the contestants the following question during Final Jeopardy:

“In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word ‘the’ for use on clothing and hats.”

Jeopardy

The answer, of course, is The Ohio State University, which had its initial attempt denied because fashion company Marc Jacobs also attempted to trademark the word with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that same year.

The Buckeyes have prominently used the word apparel since at least 2005, while Marc Jacobs has notably placed it on underwear, jackets, backpacks, handbags and everything in between. In the time since the episode was filmed, though, the two parties came to an agreement that will allow both to use the word on their products until the USPTO makes a further ruling.

All three contestants, including champion Courtney Shah, a community college instructor from Portland, Ore., had the correct answer. It brought her seven-day total to $118,558.

-----

You may also like:

Gene Smith, Ohio State Planning To Have Full Stadium With Tailgating This Fall

Four Ohio State Players Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-American Teams

Steele Chambers, Palaie Gaoteote Appear In Photo With Ohio State Linebackers

2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Commits To Ohio State

A Look At What Kojo Antwi's Commitment Means For The Buckeyes

2021 Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Jeopardy
Football

Ohio State Makes An Appearance On Final Jeopardy!

Ohio Stadium view of sky during Tulsa game in 2016
Football

Gene Smith, Ohio State Planning To Have Full Stadium With Tailgating This Fall

Chris Olave
Football

Four Ohio State Players Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-American Teams

Ohio State Linebackers
Football

Steele Chambers, Palaie Gaoteote Appear With Ohio State LB Unit

Kojo Antwi and Brian Hartline
Recruiting

Analyzing The Impact Of Georgia WR Kojo Antwi’s Ohio State Commitment

Kojo Antwi
Recruiting

2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Commits To Ohio State

J.T. Tuimolaou
Recruiting

New Football Commit J.T. Tuimoloau Plans To Play Basketball At Ohio State

J.T. Tuimoloau
Recruiting

Analyzing The Impact Of Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau's Ohio State Commitment