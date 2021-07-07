Ohio State Makes An Appearance On Final Jeopardy!

Households across the state of Ohio screamed at their television sets in unison on Tuesday evening when Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked the contestants the following question during Final Jeopardy:

“In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word ‘the’ for use on clothing and hats.”

The answer, of course, is The Ohio State University, which had its initial attempt denied because fashion company Marc Jacobs also attempted to trademark the word with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that same year.

The Buckeyes have prominently used the word apparel since at least 2005, while Marc Jacobs has notably placed it on underwear, jackets, backpacks, handbags and everything in between. In the time since the episode was filmed, though, the two parties came to an agreement that will allow both to use the word on their products until the USPTO makes a further ruling.

All three contestants, including champion Courtney Shah, a community college instructor from Portland, Ore., had the correct answer. It brought her seven-day total to $118,558.

