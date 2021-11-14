Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

The Buckeyes moved up after Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.

Ohio State moved up one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes benefitted from Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor, as the Sooners entered the weekend at the spot the Buckeyes now occupy. The top three remain the same, meanwhile, Georgia followed by Alabama and Cincinnati.

Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 7, Michigan State at No. 8, Iowa at No. 14 and Wisconsin at No. 20. The Buckeyes will have their toughest test of the season on Nov. 20 when the Spartans come to Columbus (12 p.m. on ABC).

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Alabama Cincinnati Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Wake Forest Baylor Iowa BYU Texas A&M Houston UTSA Pittsburgh Wisconsin Louisiana-Lafayette Arkansas San Diego State N.C. State Utah

