Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

    • November 14, 2021
    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

    The Buckeyes moved up after Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.
    Ohio State moved up one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes benefitted from Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor, as the Sooners entered the weekend at the spot the Buckeyes now occupy. The top three remain the same, meanwhile, Georgia followed by Alabama and Cincinnati.

    Ohio State continues to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 7, Michigan State at No. 8, Iowa at No. 14 and Wisconsin at No. 20. The Buckeyes will have their toughest test of the season on Nov. 20 when the Spartans come to Columbus (12 p.m. on ABC).

    That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Alabama
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Ohio State
    5. Oregon
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Michigan
    8. Michigan State
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Ole Miss
    11. Oklahoma
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Baylor
    14. Iowa
    15. BYU
    16. Texas A&M
    17. Houston
    18. UTSA
    19. Pittsburgh
    20. Wisconsin
    21. Louisiana-Lafayette
    22. Arkansas
    23. San Diego State
    24. N.C. State
    25. Utah

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

