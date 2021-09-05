September 5, 2021
Ohio State Opens As 13-Point Favorite Against Oregon Ahead Of Sept. 11 Matchup

The Buckeyes are 1-0 against the spread after covering in the season opener against the Golden Gophers.
Author:
Publish date:

After knocking off Minnesota in the season opener on Thursday night, Ohio State returns home to take on Oregon on Sept. 11. The Buckeyes opened as a 13-point favorite over the Ducks, who struggled to a 31-24 win over Fresno State on Saturday.

Those odds come from Circa Sports, which offered early betting lines on presumed top-25 matchups like Iowa at Iowa State (-4), Texas (-6) at Arkansas and Utah (-6) at BYU, among a host of other games.

Oregon may be without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who sprained his ankle and was seen in a walking boot on the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Bulldogs. His potential absence could have a massive impact on the line as the game gets closer.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are hoping to get starting cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown back for the contest with the Ducks. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 p.m. on FOX. 

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

-----

