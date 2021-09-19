September 19, 2021
Ohio State Ranked No. 10 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Tulsa

The Buckeyes dropped in both polls following their lackluster win over the Golden Hurricane.
Author:
Publish date:

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State fell to No. 12, the Buckeyes dropped one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, which struggled for much of Saturday’s game against Tulsa, were passed by Penn State, which impressed voters by its 28-20 victory at home over No. 23 Auburn.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (59)
  2. Georgia (3)
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Clemson
  10. Ohio State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. BYU
  16. Arkansas
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Michigan
  20. Michigan State
  21. North Carolina
  22. Fresno State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Kansas State

