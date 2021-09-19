Ohio State Ranked No. 10 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Tulsa

The Buckeyes dropped in both polls following their lackluster win over the Golden Hurricane.

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State fell to No. 12, the Buckeyes dropped one spot to No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, which struggled for much of Saturday’s game against Tulsa, were passed by Penn State, which impressed voters by its 28-20 victory at home over No. 23 Auburn.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (59) Georgia (3) Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Texas A&M Cincinnati Clemson Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Ole Miss Iowa State BYU Arkansas Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Michigan Michigan State North Carolina Fresno State Auburn UCLA Kansas State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Tuning Out Critics, Focusing On Getting Better Each Week

TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

Henderson Puts Buckeyes On His Back, Ohio State Slips Past Tulsa

Thayer Munford Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

Tuimoloau, Sawyer To See Increased Playing Time Against Golden Hurricane

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook