Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue
Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia received every first-place vote yet again, while Alabama and Cincinnati flipped spots, coming at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up to No. 4 following Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor.
That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, Iowa at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 19.
The Buckeyes till have games against the Spartans and Wolverines remaining and could face the Badgers or Hawkeyes in the conference championship game to end the season.
The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (62)
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- UTSA
- Texas A&M
- Houston
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Pittsburgh
- Arkansas
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- San Diego State
- Utah
- N.C. State
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points
WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury
ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State
Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Annihilation of Purdue
Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!