Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

    The Buckeyes continue to climb in the polls as the regular season winds down.
    Author:

    Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

    Georgia received every first-place vote yet again, while Alabama and Cincinnati flipped spots, coming at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up to No. 4 following Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss to Baylor.

    That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which has four other teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, Iowa at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 19. 

    The Buckeyes till have games against the Spartans and Wolverines remaining and could face the Badgers or Hawkeyes in the conference championship game to end the season.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Alabama
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Oregon
    5. Ohio State
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Michigan State
    8. Michigan
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Ole Miss
    11. Baylor
    12. Oklahoma
    13. Wake Forest
    14. BYU
    15. UTSA
    16. Texas A&M
    17. Houston
    18. Iowa
    19. Wisconsin
    20. Pittsburgh
    21. Arkansas
    22. Louisiana-Lafayette
    23. San Diego State
    24. Utah
    25. N.C. State

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

    Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points

    WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

    ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State

    Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Annihilation of Purdue

    Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

    35 seconds ago
    Lejond Cavazos
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Purdue

    1 hour ago
    What We Learned (Purdue)
    Football

    What We Learned From Ohio State's Impressive Win Over Purdue

    5 hours ago
    Jeff Brohm
    Football

    Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points On Saturday Afternoon

    12 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

    13 hours ago
    College GameDay
    Football

    ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State On Nov. 20

    15 hours ago
    Ryan Day Purdue Postgame
    Football

    Ryan Day Press Conference After Beating Purdue

    16 hours ago
    Denzel Burke
    Football

    Defensive Observations From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Boilermakers

    16 hours ago