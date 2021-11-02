Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

If the College Football Playoff started tomorrow, the Buckeyes would be on the outside looking in.

Ohio State came in at No. 5 in the first College Football rankings of the season released on Tuesday evening, trailing Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes in Columbus back on Sept. 11.

"Oregon has had some nice wins,” College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta said when asked why the Ducks were ranked ahead of the Buckeyes. “They've been through a lot of challenges, but they beat Ohio State at Ohio State, and that was important to the committee."

That said, there are a total of six Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 7, Minnesota at No. 20, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 22. Ohio State still has games remaining against the Spartans and Wolverines on Nov. 20 and 27, respectively.

There's also the matter of the Big Ten Championship Game against another potentially ranked opponent from the West Division, and wins in all three of those games would boost the Buckeyes’ resume and undoubtedly move them into the top four.

The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

Georgia (8-0) Alabama (7-1) Michigan State (8-0) Oregon (7-1) Ohio State (7-1) Cincinnati (8-0) Michigan (7-1) Oklahoma (9-0) Wake Forest (8-0) Notre Dame (7-1) Oklahoma State (7-1) Baylor (7-1) Auburn 6-2) Texas A&M (6-2) BYU (7-2) Ole Miss (6-2) Mississippi State (5-3) Kentucky (6-2) N.C. State (6-2) Minnesota (6-2) Wisconsin (5-3) Iowa (6-2) Fresno State (7-2) San Diego State (7-1) Pittsburgh (6-2)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond Buckeyes

Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!