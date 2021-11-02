Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    If the College Football Playoff started tomorrow, the Buckeyes would be on the outside looking in.
    Author:

    Ohio State came in at No. 5 in the first College Football rankings of the season released on Tuesday evening, trailing Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes in Columbus back on Sept. 11.

    "Oregon has had some nice wins,” College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta said when asked why the Ducks were ranked ahead of the Buckeyes. “They've been through a lot of challenges, but they beat Ohio State at Ohio State, and that was important to the committee."

    That said, there are a total of six Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 7, Minnesota at No. 20, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 22. Ohio State still has games remaining against the Spartans and Wolverines on Nov. 20 and 27, respectively.

    There's also the matter of the Big Ten Championship Game against another potentially ranked opponent from the West Division, and wins in all three of those games would boost the Buckeyes’ resume and undoubtedly move them into the top four.

    Read More

    The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (8-0)
    2. Alabama (7-1)
    3. Michigan State (8-0)
    4. Oregon (7-1)
    5. Ohio State (7-1)
    6. Cincinnati (8-0)
    7. Michigan (7-1)
    8. Oklahoma (9-0)
    9. Wake Forest (8-0)
    10. Notre Dame (7-1)
    11. Oklahoma State (7-1)
    12. Baylor (7-1)
    13. Auburn 6-2)
    14. Texas A&M (6-2)
    15. BYU (7-2)
    16. Ole Miss (6-2)
    17. Mississippi State (5-3)
    18. Kentucky (6-2)
    19. N.C. State (6-2)
    20. Minnesota (6-2)
    21. Wisconsin (5-3)
    22. Iowa (6-2)
    23. Fresno State (7-2)
    24. San Diego State (7-1)
    25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond Buckeyes

    Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

    Cage, Ruggles Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Penn State

    Former Ohio State LB Malik Harrison Struck By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player Of The Week

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Penn State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    CFP-Rankings-Reaction-November-2 for tempest
    Football

    Buckeye Breakdown Reacts to Ohio State's College Football Playoff Ranking

    4 minutes ago
    11. Ohio State Helmet
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    12 minutes ago
    Brian Hartline
    Football

    Brian Hartline Says “Ohio State Is My Home,” Has No Aspirations Beyond The Buckeyes

    2 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State’s Ryan Day Suggests Rule Change Regarding Severity Of Targeting Penalty

    5 hours ago
    Adrian Martinez
    Football

    First Look: Ohio State Preparing For Improved Nebraska Team

    11 hours ago
    69. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Controls All-Time Series Against Nebraska

    12 hours ago
    inside the film room (defense Penn State)
    Football

    Film Review: Tyreke Smith, Steele Chambers Shine on Buckeye Defense

    18 hours ago
    inside the film room (offense Penn State)
    Football

    Film Review: Chris Olave, TreVeyon Henderson Showcase Ohio State's Explosive Offense

    19 hours ago