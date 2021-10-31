Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Penn State

    The top five teams remain intact, while Michigan State moved up to No. 6 with its win over Michigan.
    Author:

    After a hard-fought win over Penn State on Saturday evening, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

    There was no movement in the top five, as Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma all won on Saturday. There were three top-10 losses, however, including Michigan, Ole Miss and Iowa.

    The Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 25. Michigan State moved up to No. 6 following its win over the Wolverines, who fell to No. 10, while the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions dropped to No. 16 and No. 23, respectively.

    The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (64)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan State
    7. Oregon
    8. Notre Dame
    9. Wake Forest
    10. Michigan
    11. Oklahoma State
    12. Texas A&M
    13. Baylor
    14. Auburn
    15. Ole Miss
    16. Iowa
    17. Kentucky
    18. UTSA
    19. Houston
    20. BYU
    21. Coastal Carolina
    22. N.C. State
    23. Penn State
    24. SMU
    25. Pittsburgh

