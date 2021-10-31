Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Penn State

The top five teams remain intact, while Michigan State moved up to No. 6 with its win over Michigan.

After a hard-fought win over Penn State on Saturday evening, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

There was no movement in the top five, as Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma all won on Saturday. There were three top-10 losses, however, including Michigan, Ole Miss and Iowa.

The Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which still has five teams in the top 25. Michigan State moved up to No. 6 following its win over the Wolverines, who fell to No. 10, while the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions dropped to No. 16 and No. 23, respectively.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (64) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan State Oregon Notre Dame Wake Forest Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Baylor Auburn Ole Miss Iowa Kentucky UTSA Houston BYU Coastal Carolina N.C. State Penn State SMU Pittsburgh

