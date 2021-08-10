Ohio State To Require Masks For Indoor Locations Around Ohio Stadium This Fall

The announcement is in accordance with the university’s updated guidelines on masks.

With 32 days until the home opener against Oregon, Ohio State announced several new game day changes on Tuesday that will optimize fan experience and safety.

Perhaps none of the changes are more notable than the news that masks will be required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with updated university regulations.

That includes the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms and press box, as well as St. John Arena and French Field House, which are used for the pregame Skull Session. Masks will not be required for outdoor spaces, such as the entry gates, concourses, concession stands or seating bowl.

Additionally, Ohio State announced will be going cashless this season for all purchases including programs, concessions and merchandise. The Buckeyes had already switched to a mobile-only ticketing policy ahead of last season, and fans will simply be able to scan their tickets at a pedestal at the gates for access to the game.

Former more information on the new guidelines for attending an Ohio State football game, click here.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Photos From Ohio State's Sixth Practice Of Fall Football Camp

Soon-To-Be Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Announces First Endorsement Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State OG Malcolm Pridgeon

Ohio State's Steele Chambers Officially Moves From Running Back To Linebacker

Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook