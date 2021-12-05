Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Ohio State To Wear Home Uniforms In Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

    The Buckeyes are 3-3 all time in Pasadena while wearing scarlet jerseys.
    As the higher-ranked team in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State will wear its standard home uniform in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

    The Buckeyes are 8-7 in 15 appearances in “The Granddaddy of Them All,” including 3-3 in games while wearing scarlet jerseys. That includes the 1921 game against Cal – which was color-vs-color – and the 2019 victory over Washington.

    Additionally, Ohio State’s sideline will be on the west side of the Rose Bowl – the side of the stadium that features the press box – while Utah will be on the east sideline, as is standard when teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 meet in Pasadena.

    Kickoff of the 108th Rose Bowl Game is set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 1. It will be televised by ESPN.

