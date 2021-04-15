A Look At Ohio State’s 2020 Big Ten Championship Rings

Ohio State won its fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship Game last season and now the players have rings to mark the occasion.

The face of the ring includes a Buckeye Leaf decal in front of four Stagg Championship trophies, as well as the words “Big Ten” and “Champions” around it.

One side of the rings features the player’s or coach’s name and position along with a scarlet Block “O” and the score of the Big Ten Championship Game, a 22-10 victory over Northwestern. The opposite side notes the year and commemorates the 49-28 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

The back of the ring prominently displays the word “Fight,” a mantra adopted by the team amid the coronavirus pandemic and initial cancellation of the season. The Roman numerals “XXXIX” are engraved in the inside to mark the Buckeyes’ 39th Big Ten title.

This year’s ring also includes gold plating throughout to highlight the design, whereas previous rings have been entirely silver. It could be a nod to Ohio State reaching the College Football Playoff National Championships, where the winner receives a 24-karat gold and gray metallic trophy.

