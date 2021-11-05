Stover Focused on Maximizing On-Field Efficiency, Mastering New Position

Ohio State's tight end is finding his way after making a change this past off-season.

“There is no ‘I’ in ‘team,’” as the old adage goes, and tight end Cade Stover is a prime example of that mindset in action.

The sophomore told members of the media on this week that while he enjoys getting the ball during games, he’s not hung up on the number of touches he receives.

“I just treat every rep like it’s my last one,” Stover said, “If I get a thousand of them, if I get five of them, I’m going to keep playing the same.”

Stover also told reporters his attitude towards his number of targets is one the rest of the tight end room shares.

“It’s always nice to carry the ball around the field,” Stover said, “We appreciate it and we never take it for granted.”

This is Stover’s first full year at the tight end position, having transitioned from linebacker last season. While some of the skills between the two positions cross over, learning to run good routes was the hardest thing for him during the change.

“Running routes was definitely crafted...I’m still working on (them) every day, (to) this day,” Stover said.

Flipping from defense to offense is a challenge for most, but Stover says he savors the learning involved with making the change.

“I love learning different positions,” Stover said, “There’s always something to look forward to, in my mind.”

Stover was the eighth-ranked linebacker in the nation in high school, and recorded three total tackles last season. The Mansfield, Ohio-native set a career-high of two tackles during the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing.

There’s no doubt in Stover’s mind that a role on the other side of the ball is what he was made for, even though he’s still new to the world of offense.

“I feel like I’ve found my home here and this is where I’m going to stay,” Stover said.

