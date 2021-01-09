NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Ohio State vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Game Trailer

Watch the Ohio State official national championship game trailer that the team released on Saturday morning.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have fought for months to be in this moment on Monday evening.

Championships are extremely hard to win for even the best of teams. So when you've got a chance to play for one, you pull out all the stops.

The Ohio State football digital creative team worked with two of the most recognizable, all-time-greats in the state of Ohio to collaborate on a national championship game trailer that you'll never forget: LeBron James and John Legend.

Enjoy the Buckeyes 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game trailer.

“Be ready to make history, and be ready to do something that’s never been done in the history of college football.”

-----

You may also like:

How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors

Former Buckeye National Champion Dustin Fox Previews Ohio State vs. Alabama

Justin Hilliard Knows Monday's Game Will Be His Last as a Buckeye

Kerry Coombs Previews the Challenge of Playing a Dynamic Alabama Offense

Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Trey Sermon Stiff Arm
Football

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

College Football Trophy
Football

Ohio State vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Game Trailer

Julian Fleming
Football

Monday Night's Importance for Ohio State in College Football's Arms Race

Money-Betting-Sheet
Football

College Football National Championship Game Betting History

Marcus Freeman
Football

Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman Leaves Cincinnati to Become Notre Dame DC

Brendan Gulick and Dustin Fox Preview 2021 CFP National Championship Game
Football

Former Buckeye National Champion Dustin Fox Previews Ohio State vs. Alabama

Ryan Day Kerry Coombs
Football

National Title Game On As-Scheduled, Buckeyes Reportedly Short-Handed Again

Jim Harbaugh during Citrus Bowl
News

Report: Jim Harbaugh Signs 5-Year Contract Extension at Michigan

James Franklin Sean Clifford
News

Former Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich Hired by Penn State