Chris Olave Continues Climb up Buckeye Leaderboards

In the first half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal against No. 2 Clemson, Olave eclipsed a couple of career milestones.

Redemption for Chris Olave won’t be complete until the buzzer sounds on an Ohio State victory over Clemson and a trip to the national championship. He still carries the weight of the final play from last year’s Fiesta Bowl, when he broke off his route which led to a Justin Fields interception.

In the rematch, however, Olave already has a few moments that he can be proud of.

Olave became the 21st Buckeye wide receiver to accumulate 100 career receptions when he made his third reception against the Tigers, a 9-yard grab in the second quarter that went for a first down.

His next reception also moved Olave up the leaderboards as he scored the 21st touchdown of his career, another 9-yard catch that put the Buckeyes up 28-14. Olave now moves into sixth all-time in career touchdown receptions, passing K.J. Hill who racked up 20 scores from 2016-19.

After missing the B1G Championship over COVID-19 protocols, Olave hasn’t missed a beat as he made four catches on six targets for 40 yards. His connection with Fields will be key in the second half as the Buckeyes seek a return to the national championship game.

