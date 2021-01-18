Chris Olave to Return to Ohio State For His Senior Season

Ohio State standout wide receiver Chris Olave announced his intention to return to Columbus for one more season

Ohio State got huge news when standout wide receiver Chris Olave announced his decision to return in 2021 for his senior season. Many projected Olave to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, and his decision to return provides the Ohio State offense with a major boost.

Olave led the Buckeyes in catches (50), receiving yards (729) and receiving touchdowns (7) this past season, and he also led the Ohio State offense in receiving yards (849) and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2019.

The California native burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018 when he hauled in two touchdowns in a 62–39 trashing of Michigan, which he followed up with five catches for 79 yards and a score in the Big Ten title game victory over Northwestern.

Olave hauled in 50 passes for 729 yards this past season in just seven games. He has 110 catches for 1,766 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.

ESPN's Todd McShay had Olave slated to go No. 25 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him slated to go No. 29 to the New Orleans Saints.

