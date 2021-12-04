Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Ohio State's Club Football Team Wins Second Straight National Championship

    The Buckeyes have gone 20-3 and won a pair of titles under head coach James Grega.
    The Ohio State club football team captured its second straight National Club Football Association championship with a 42-27 win over George Mason on Saturday afternoon.

    All-American quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein accounted for five touchdowns (three rushing and two passing), while defensive back Casey Scroggins returned an interception for another score for the Buckeyes. The Patriots, meanwhile, got four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) from quarterback Chase Soper in a losing effort.

    Led by former Ohio State beat writer and club quarterback James Grega, the team won the national championship in 2019 but had its season cancelled last year amid the pandemic. The Buckeyes lost their first two games this fall before reeling off seven straight wins on their way to the title.

    Ohio State has gone 20-3 since Grega took over the program in 2018, including the last two national titles and a Mid-Atlantic West Division championship in his first season at the helm.

