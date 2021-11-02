Ohio State Controls All-Time Series Against Nebraska

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are preparing for their 10th all-time meeting this weekend.

The No. 6 Buckeyes fly out to Nebraska this week for their fifth Big Ten matchup in as many weeks.

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) takes on the Cornhuskers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The game will be broadcast live at noon Eastern on FOX. Here’s a glance at where the all-time series stands before this weekend’s contest:

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 8-1

First Meeting: Sep. 24, 1955 (Ohio State, 28-20)

Last Meeting: Oct. 24, 2020 (Ohio State, 52-17)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 6

The series began in 1955, but took a 55-year hiatus from 1956 to 2011 when the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State has won eight of the nine games in the series, including winning five annually from 2016 to last year in 2020. Oddly enough, the Buckeyes have played Nebraska almost every season. That's a strange scheduling quirk, considering there is supposed to be some balance between how often you play each team in the cross-divisional games.

The Cornhuskers have kept a few games close, but most results are a blowout in favor of the Buckeyes. All but two of Ohio State’s victories have been by 25 points or more.

Nebraska kept their matchup with the Buckeyes close in 2018, but their contests with the Scarlet and Gray have been one-sided affairs each year since.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez, then a freshman but now a junior, had three total touchdowns in the 2019 game: one through the air and two on the ground.

Martinez was the game's top scorer for Nebraska, tied with Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for the most touchdowns on either team.

Last year’s game was anything but an edge-of-your-seat contest. The Buckeyes prevailed over the Cornhuskers in Columbus by a score of 52-17. That game was particularly anticipated because it was Ohio State's first game in the CoVID-shortened season, after the Big Ten had previously postponed the year.

Nebraska scored in each of the first three quarters, but a field goal in the third after touchdowns the two quarters before marked the end of the game for the Cornhusker offense.

Martinez scored with his legs on Nebraska’s first drive of the game, which put his team up 7-0 early in the contest.

Ohio State took over scoring for the rest of the quarter with touchdowns from running back Master Teague III and then receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson’s ticket to the end zone was punched by quarterback Justin Fields, whose 42-yard touchdown pass led the receiver to paydirt.

Teague found the end zone again late in the second quarter, which put the Buckeyes up 24-14 at halftime.

The Ohio State defense was not to be left out of the scoring party, getting on the board when cornerback Sevyn Banks returned a Nebraska fumble 55 yards to the house. This score increased the Buckeye lead to 38-14.

That margin would drop to 38-17 after a field goal from Nebraska kicker Conner Culp.

The fourth quarter essentially served as a showcase of Ohio State’s offensive future.

The Buckeyes added two more touchdowns in the game’s final frame, each from a freshman. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a five-yard pass from Fields and then quarterback Jack Miller III crossed the goal line on a two-yard scramble.

Ohio State is once again this week’s favorite according to SI Sportsbook, carrying a -15 spread into the weekend. The line currently sits at 64 points.

