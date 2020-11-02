Ohio State expected to be 2-0 coming into Week 3, with season-opening wins over Nebraska and Penn State. But given the way things have gone the last several years, I think the Buckeyes are probably a bit surprised that Rutgers comes to Columbus with a 1-1 record.

Rutgers has essentially been the worst team in the Big Ten since they joined the league. Many of their games have been non-competitive at best and massive blowouts at worst. Ohio State is still a heavy favorite this weekend (the opening line was 37 points), but Rutgers is improving.

The Scarlet Knights earned their first win over a Big Ten school in several years when they beat Michigan State in East Lansing to open the season. They managed only three total wins over the last two seasons and had dropped 21 consecutive conference games. It was only their fourth win on the road since joining the conference in 2014 and their first road win since beating Illinois in Champaign in 2017.

Ohio State has played Rutgers every year since joining the league in 2014 and has won by an average of nearly seven touchdowns per game.

Here are a few things to know about Rutgers ahead of the primetime matchup at The Shoe on Saturday.

Greg Schiano is Back, Again

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schaino is back for his second tour of duty with the Scarlet Knights as a head coach ... the first time around he finished 68-67 from 2001-2011. This will be his first trip back to Columbus since leaving the Buckeyes after the 2018 season.

Schiano has said this year that with a young team, their goal is to be competitive each week and have a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Obviously they pulled off a stunning upset of Michigan State in Week 1, forcing seven turnovers in the process.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano

After jumping on Indiana early with a score in the middle of the first quarter, Rutgers shot itself in the foot a couple of times before halftime. Armed with a 7-6 lead, Noah Vedral threw interceptions on back-to-back late first half possessions and Indiana quickly cashed both of those in for touchdowns. Then after forcing Indiana to punt on its first possession of the second half, Vedral threw a third pick, which the Hoosiers turned into a field goal. Even though Rutgers was better from that point forward on offense, they had fallen too far behind to make a good run at a comeback.

That said, there's been considerable, noticeable difference with this Rutgers team. They have a lot of transfer players who are making an impact already. Schiano just might be able to turn this program into a formidable, competitive team, but he's going to need some time to do it.

They Almost Pulled Off the Wildest Lateral Play You've Seen in a While

At the time, there were no flags on the field and it appeared as though Rutgers had pulled off a minor miracle with a late game touchdown on 4th and 32 from its own 45 yard line.

Unfortunately, the fifth of eight laterals on the play was JUST BARELY ruled an illegal forward pass and the play was negated. But it sure was fun to watch.

Roster Makeover

As previously mentioned, Rutgers roster underwent a major makeover from last year. They have two former Buckeyes on the roster: Brendon White and Malik Barrow. White started for Schiano in 2018, but left the program after he was demoted to a second string role last year. Barrow has dealt with a number of ACL issues and played the 2019 season at UCF.

Rutgers QB Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral is Rutgers' new quarterback this year - he's a transfer from Nebraska and spent two years in their program after playing at UCF as a true freshman. Vedral is from Wahoo, Neb. which is a very small town roughly equidistant from Omaha and Lincoln. Arguably his top wide receiving target is former Wisconsin Badger Aaron Cruickshank, who was second team All-Big Ten last year. They also have former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour starting on the defensive line.

