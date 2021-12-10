Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Smith will have a chance to improve his draft stock with a strong performance in February.

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith announced on Thursday evening he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2022.

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Heights, Smith has recorded 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass break ups during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

He was limited to nine games this fall as he dealt with an undisclosed injury but finished his senior year strong, tallying 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass break ups.

Smith is the second Ohio State player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

They both participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the win over Michigan State, and this only further indicates they’ll forgo the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic to enter the NFL Draft.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Jordan Fuller Nominated For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

2022 S Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Earn AP All-Big Ten Honors

Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

Five Former Buckeyes Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!