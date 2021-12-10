Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Ohio State Defensive End Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    Smith will have a chance to improve his draft stock with a strong performance in February.
    Author:

    Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith announced on Thursday evening he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2022.

    A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Heights, Smith has recorded 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass break ups during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

    He was limited to nine games this fall as he dealt with an undisclosed injury but finished his senior year strong, tallying 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass break ups.

    Smith is the second Ohio State player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining tight end Jeremy Ruckert

    They both participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the win over Michigan State, and this only further indicates they’ll forgo the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic to enter the NFL Draft.

