Ohio State DL Darrion Henry-Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    December 20, 2021
    Ohio State Defensive Lineman Darrion Henry-Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    The redshirt freshman from Cincinnati played just 18 snaps for the Buckeyes this fall.
    As first reported by Rivals and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young has entered his name into the transfer portal.

    A former four-star prospect from Cincinnati Princeton, Henry recorded just one tackle in four games for the the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. That includes two games during his freshman year n 2020 and two games this fall, totaling 18 snaps against Tulsa and Akron.

    Henry becomes the fifth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers, linebacker/safety Craig Young and cornerback Ryan Watts. Ewers and Young have since picked their transfer destination, choosing Texas and Kansas, respectively.

    The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Henry-Young, who was a high school teammate of sophomore offensive guard Paris Johnson, will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

