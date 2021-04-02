Ohio State DT Jacolbe Cowan Sheds Black Stripe During Spring Practice

The redshirt freshman becomes the first player to lose his black stripe this spring.

After missing his entire freshman year with an undisclosed injury, Ohio State defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan became the first player to lose his black stripe this spring.

“This dude is long overdue,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said following Friday’s practice. “He came in, had a little adversity but kept his head down and kept working his tail off to get his stripe off.”

A former four-star prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, the 6-foot-4 and 280-pound Cowan enrolled in classes in January 2020. He took part in two practices with the Buckeyes before spring sports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and then suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp.

“From my time being out, I just learned in life you’re going to face obstacles,” Cowan said while standing in front of his teammates. “It’s all about how your persevere through those obstacles.”

Cowan was the only member of Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class who did not have his black stripe removed last season, though it’s understandable given he did not practice with the team while injured.

