Why the Buckeyes Deserved a College Football Playoff Bid

Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow on SI joins Kaitlin O'Toole from Sports Illustrated to explain why he thinks Ohio State was worthy of its CFP bid.

Ohio State earned its bid to the College Football Playoff this past weekend after beating the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes got in as the No. 3 seed and they'll play Clemson in the semifinal on New Years Day.

But not everyone agrees they should have gotten in this year because they only played six games - especially Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

But we believe the Buckeyes earned their chance because of the way they've won games in varying fashions this year. They have an elite, balanced, star-studded offense and showcased an outstanding defense last week when they needed it most.

Watch the video above for why we think Ohio State rightfully earned its place in the Playoff and what the Scarlet and Gray will need to do in order to beat Clemson next week.

-----

You may also like:

Haskell Garrett earns PFF College All-American Honors

Josh Myers Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Four Former Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Pro Bowl Selections

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Northwestern



Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook