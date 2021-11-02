First Look: Ohio State Preparing For Improved Nebraska Team

The Cornhuskers have been much more competitive this year, despite a tough record.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) prepare to host the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday.

2021 has proven so far to not be a good year for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska sits 13th in the Big Ten, last in the conference’s West division with a record of 1-5. The Cornhuskers are on a three-game losing streak following defeats to No. 5 Michigan, Minnesota, and Purdue. That said, they really aren't far away from being a good team.

The scores of their recent games have been tremendously close for the most part, considering Nebraska’s record and schedule. Each of the Cornhuskers’ losses this season have been by single-digit margins, including their games against stellar teams like No. 3 Oklahoma and the aforementioned Wolverines.

Scott Frost's offense and defense are sitting pretty in the conference rankings, despite the team’s overall lack of success. The units rank fourth and eighth in the Big Ten, respectively.

The defense for Nebraska has been especially good, even though they’re only ranked in the middle of the conference pack. The Cornhuskers are holding opponents to under 21 points per game (20.3), which is extra impressive for a team that’s played two top-5 opponents.

Two defensive players (a pair of linebackers to be specific), have come up big this year for Nebraska. Redshirt-freshman Nick Henrich is ranked third in the conference with 79 tackles, and sophomore Luke Reimer is second in the Big Ten with 86 tackles (rounds to 9.6 per game).

Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been lighting it up on offense for Nebraska in probably his best season as a Cornhusker.

The junior has 2,264 passing yards through nine games, a rounded average of 252 yards per game. The 12:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio could use some improvement, but completing 62.5% of his passes and rushing for 11 touchdowns has certainly helped make up for that shortcoming.

The quarterback’s level of success hasn't dropped when Nebraska faces ranked teams either. Martinez has a QB rating of 157.9, a completion percentage of 70.1, and 824 yards against AP top-25 opponents. That all speak volumes to what the Fresno, California native can do on the field.

Nebraska will need to be in full form to stop the momentum of the rolling Buckeyes this weekend. Cornhuskers fans will undoubtedly be praying for fantastic performances from their stars...and maybe some jet lag for the Buckeyes.

