First Look: Purdue Boilermakers Come To Columbus

Ohio State hasn't played Purdue since the Boilermakers stunned the Buckeyes in West Lafayette in 2018 and this year's team has already pulled two similar upsets.

The No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers (6-3) prepare to face No. 5 Ohio State: their second top-five opponent in as many weeks and third this season.

In fact, Purdue has matched up against three top-15 opponents this season. They lost to No. 12 Notre Dame, but knocked off both the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans to significantly shake up the college football landscape.

These wins help quite a bit for the Boilermakers’ reputation as underdogs, and their placement as one of the top teams in the Big Ten’s West division confirm Purdue is a team not to be taken lightly.

The Boilermakers have a conference record of 4-2, which puts them tied for first in the division with Minnesota, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 20 Iowa. The first two of the aforementioned teams are the reason for Purdue’s two conference losses.

Purdue’s offense ranks ninth in the Big Ten with an average 24.8 points per game and 26 touchdowns.

The Boilermakers sit sixth in the conference on the other side of the ball, allowing an impressive 18.4 points per game. Purdue’s points-allowed average puts them close on the heels of Minnesota (18.3) and ahead of Ohio State (19.0).

The Boilermakers will almost certainly play to their strength against the Buckeyes this weekend, which is undoubtedly their passing attack.

Quarterback Aiden O’Connell has been at times inconsistent, but against Big Ten opponents has been remarkable.

The most recent example of the senior’s inter-conference dominance came last weekend against No. 3 Michigan State, during which he threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns.

O’Connell has thrown for eight interceptions so far, but half of those came in the first three weeks of the season - a possible indicator that some early-season rust is to blame for these picks. The Illinois-native also has the nation’s fifth-best QBR at 86.1, and a season completion percentage of 71.6.

This strength through the air has led to some impressive season performances from the Boilermaker receivers, the best of which is David Bell.

Bell is considered one of the best wide outs in the country and he's having a terrific season. He's already passed the 1,000-yard receiving yard mark through nine games, and also had an impressive showing against the Spartans; the junior hauled in 11 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in last week's win.

Some of Purdue’s weaknesses include their rushing offense, allowing a 90th-ranked 24.8 points per game on the ground, and posting 76.8 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 128th in the nation.

Purdue is going to need all their stars to shine if they want to take down another playoff contender, especially on the road in Columbus.

The opportunity is there...but can the Boilermakers close the deal?

