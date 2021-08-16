Former Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Transferring To Pittsburgh

The Mentor native entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this month.

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby announced on Sunday evening that he is transferring to Pitt.

A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Jacoby did not play a single snap in two seasons with the Buckeyes. He was not in line for playing time this fall, either, and entered his name into the transfer portal on Aug. 9.

The 6-foot-4 and 305-pound Jacoby will not be eligible to play for the Panthers this season, as the deadline for immediate eligibility has passed. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after that.

Jacoby is one of two offensive linemen to depart the Ohio State football program joining Colorado transfer Max Wray. He’ll be ruined in Pittsburgh with former Mentor long snapper Byron Floyd, as the two started together along the Cardinals’ offensive line in 2018.

