Former Ohio State LB Devan Bogard Dies In Apartment Fire At Age 27

Bogard played three injury-plagued seasons for the Buckeyes from 2012-14.

According to a report from the Elyria Chronicle Telegram, former Ohio State linebacker Devan Bogard died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. He was 27 year old.

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Glenville, Bogard played for the Buckeyes from 2012-14. He suffered a torn ACL in three straight seasons, which prematurely ended his career, but graduated from the university in 2016.

The first player to shed his black stripe under former head coach Urban Meyer, Bogard finished his career with 13 total tackles on special teams. He also won a national championship during his redshirt sophomore season, as Ohio State defeated Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Bogard was most recently an assistant coach at Elyria High School. The cause of the fire was not suspicious and determined to be accidental.

