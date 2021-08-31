Former Ohio State OL Michael Jordan Waived By Cincinnati Bengals

The 23-year-old can now be claimed by another NFL team within the next 24 hours.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have waived former Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan.

The 6-foot-6 and 315-pound Jordan was a fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) of the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons, including 19 starts, but was passed on the depth chart during preseason camp by veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo and rookie Jackson Carman.

A former four-star prospect from Canton (Mich.) Plymouth, Jordan started every game of his career with the Buckeyes from 2016-18, including 27 games at left tackle and 14 games at center, and was named first-team All-American during his junior season.

Jordan is the second former Buckeye to depart Cincinnati in the last 24 hours, as the Bengals traded Billy Price to the New York Giants on Monday afternoon in preparation for today’s 53-man roster deadline.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota

Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting On Eligibility Waiver Days Before Opener

First Look At The New Nike LeBron Witness 6 "Ohio State" Shoes

Cincinnati Bengals Trade Former Ohio State OL Billy Price To New York Giants

Michigan Little Leaguer Cameron Thorning Calls Ohio State His Favorite Team

Former Ohio State DE Chase Young On Tonight's Episode of Celebrity Family Feud

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!