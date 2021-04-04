Former Ohio State Safety Mike Sensibaugh Passes Away

Sensibaugh still holds schools records for interceptions in a season and career.

Former Ohio State safety Mike Sensibaugh passed away on March 31, two days after going into cardiac arrest, his wife announced on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

A Cincinnati native, Sensibaugh played for the Buckeyes from 1968-70. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, All-American, member of the Buckeyes’ 1968 national championship team and still holds school records for interceptions in a single season (9) and career (22), though former defensive back Craig Cassady tied his single-season mark in 1975.

Sensibaugh played basketball at Ohio State as a freshman before concentrating on football. He was also the team’s punter, setting a record with 319 punting yards in the 1969 Rose Bowl.

An eighth-round draft choice, Sensibaugh played eight seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (1971-75) and St. Louis Cardinals (1976-78). He recorded 27 interceptions in 92 career games, including two that he returned for a touchdown.

Sensibaugh was inducted into Ohio State’s Varsity “O” Hall of Fame in 1997.

