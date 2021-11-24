Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

The former four-star recruit gets a second chance to continue his professional career.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday evening they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack to their practice squad.

The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Mack is now in his second season in the league after going undrafted in 2020. He played in 11 games for the New York Giants last fall, catching seven passes for 91 yards.

Mack dealt with a hamstring injury this summer that landed him on injured reserve during training camp. He was then released after reaching an injury settlement with the Giants.

A former four-star prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., Mack played in 45 games with the Buckeyes between 2016-19. He was notably the first early enrollee to have his black stripe removed under former head coach Urban Meyer and finished his career with 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

Mack now joins former Ohio State defensive end John Simon (2009-12) on the Titans roster. Former Buckeyes defensive tackle and defensive line coach Mike Vrabel is Tennessee’s head coach, as well

