Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Austin Mack Signs With Tennessee Titans

    The former four-star recruit gets a second chance to continue his professional career.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday evening they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack to their practice squad.

    The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Mack is now in his second season in the league after going undrafted in 2020. He played in 11 games for the New York Giants last fall, catching seven passes for 91 yards.

    Mack dealt with a hamstring injury this summer that landed him on injured reserve during training camp. He was then released after reaching an injury settlement with the Giants.

    A former four-star prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., Mack played in 45 games with the Buckeyes between 2016-19. He was notably the first early enrollee to have his black stripe removed under former head coach Urban Meyer and finished his career with 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns.

    Mack now joins former Ohio State defensive end John Simon (2009-12) on the Titans roster. Former Buckeyes defensive tackle and defensive line coach Mike Vrabel is Tennessee’s head coach, as well

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

    Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

    Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Austin Mack
    Football

    Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

    2 minutes ago
    11. Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    13 hours ago
    82. Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State WR Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

    16 hours ago
    Jim Harbaugh
    Football

    First Look: Michigan Wolverines Looking For First Ever Big Ten Championship Game Appearance

    16 hours ago
    51. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Dominating Recent Series History Against Michigan

    17 hours ago
    24. Kevin Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

    17 hours ago
    54. Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler and C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

    20 hours ago
    91. Noah Ruggles
    Football

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    20 hours ago