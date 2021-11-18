Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

Williams transferred after he fell behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the depth chart.

Although it seems like most Ohio State fans have been supportive of former wide receiver Jameson Williams following his transfer from the program, the Alabama star wide receiver apparently doesn’t feel the love.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” Williams said during a recent Instagram Live. “They don’t claim me I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

Williams, a former four-star prospect from St. Louis, has caught 51 passes for a team-leading 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this fall. It’s by far the most productive season of his career, as he hauled in just 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two years with the Buckeyes.

That said, Ohio State fans haven’t been too upset about Williams’ departure, as sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba – the player who passed him on the depth chart this spring and sparked his decision to transfer – has caught a team-leading 59 passes for 1,027 yards and five scores in his place alongside Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

