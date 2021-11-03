Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Out For Season With Ankle Setback

Although he was only expected to miss the start of the season due to offseason ankle surgery, former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas announced he will miss the entire year following a setback in his recovery.

“I’ve always been a man of faith, and these past few months, my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “As many of you know, early last season, I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this offseason, it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night, to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback, which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.

“I know God doesn’t make mistakes, so I will continue to follow in his path, and can’t wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet.”

The 28-year-old Thomas missed nine games last season after injuring his ankle in the season opener. He finished the year with 40 catches for 438 yards and zero touchdowns, a far cry from the NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards he had in 2019.

Thomas has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of the season and was eligible to come off the list in Week 7. The Saints did not activate him leading up to their Oct. 25 game against he Seattle Seahawks, though, suggesting he was behind in his recovery.

This is the second significant injury announcement for New Orleans in the last few days, as the Saints also lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday.

