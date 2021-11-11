Ohio State Freshman TE Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

    The Colorado native is now officially a member of the Buckeyes’ football program.
    Author:

    Tight end Sam Hart became the 20th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

    “This guy has gotten better each and every day,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He does everything we ask him to do, never complains and is excited to be a Buckeye.”

    The 6-foot-5 and 240-pound Hart came to Columbus as a three-star prospect from Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail, where he was considered 16th-best tight end in the country. He enrolled in classes in January and participated in spring practice, but has yet to appear in a game this fall.

    “I just want to thank y’all for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Hart said as senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank the defense, tight end unit and coaches for getting me better every day, pushing me. Go Bucks!”

    With Hart shedding his stripe on Wednesday, there are just three true freshman who still have theirs, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, offensive lineman Ben Christman and safety Jaylen Johnson

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

    Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

    Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

    Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

    Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    62. Sam Hart
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman TE Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

    51 seconds ago
    Dawand Jones
    Football

    Ohio State OT Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

    13 hours ago
    David Bell
    Football

    First Look: Purdue Boilermakers Come To Columbus

    17 hours ago
    Brice Sensabaugh
    Basketball

    Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent With Ohio State

    18 hours ago
    27. Andrew Moore
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

    23 hours ago
    Zed Key
    Basketball

    Ohio State F Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

    Nov 10, 2021
    5. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Holtmann Says Oral Roberts’ Loss Is Far Behind Buckeyes

    Nov 10, 2021
    Chris Olave
    Football

    How Ohio State Could Benefit From CFP Committee's Current Stance

    Nov 9, 2021