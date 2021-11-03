Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DL Bryce And Zach Prater Lose Black Stripes

The Praters join fellow walk-ons Toby Wilson, Jackson Kuwatch and Reis Stocksdale in shedding their stripes this season.

Ohio State freshman defensive linemen Bryce and Zach Prater became the fourth and fifth walk-ons to shed their black stripes this season, doing so following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Twins from West Lafayette (Ohio) Ridgewood, the Praters joined the Buckeyes’ football program in June. Bryce has played two total defensive snaps this fall in wins over Akron and Maryland, while Zach made his debut and played one defensive snap against the Terrapins.

“I just want to say thank you guys,” Bryce, the younger twin, said. “You guys have been so good to me. I’m just so blessed to be here, man. Shoutout to the offensive line, you guys push us every day. Shoutout to the Rushmen, so thankful for you guys.”

“I just want to thank y’all boys,” Zach said. “I’m blessed to be be out here, working every day with you guys. Shoutout to the coaching staff, shoutout to the Rushmen. I love you boys.”

The Praters join offensive lineman Toby Wilson, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and wide receiver Reis Stocksdale as walk-ons who have shed their stripes so far this this season. In total, 21 players have lost theirs since fall camp opened in early August.

