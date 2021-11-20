Game Preview: Ohio State's Big Ten, Playoff Aspirations On The Line Vs. Michigan State

The loser of Saturday's game will be eliminated from conference and national title contention.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Michigan State heads to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to take on Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC).

Both teams sit in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and the winner will continue to control their own destiny for the Big Ten East Division title. The loser, meanwhile, will suffer their second defeat of the season and be eliminated from both conference and national championship contention.

“It’s a huge challenge, and it’s a challenge because they’re very, very good,” head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference. “A top-10 team in the country playing for a chance to go to Indy. We’ve got everything on the line here, and both teams have had to bring it every week for a long time. We’re in November, so you add all of those things up, it’s a giant challenge.

“This is what it’s all about at the end of November. Having (ESPN College) GameDay in town and a top-10 matchup. This is why you come to Ohio State.”

General Info

Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 43 degrees, cloudy

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-18.5)

O/U Total: 69

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

Series History

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 34-15

* OSU record at home: 16-9

* OSU record on the road/neutral: 18-6

LAST TIME THEY MET

2020: Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 32-3

* Overall: Same



* Mel Tucker

* At Michigan State: 2nd Season, Record: 11-6

* Overall: 16-13

Ohio State Capsule

Ohio State’s offense returned to form against Purdue, tying a season-high with 624 total yards in the 59-31 win over the Boilermakers. That’s not exactly great news for Michigan State, which allows 329 passing yards per game and ranks dead last in the country in that statistic.

Still, the Buckeyes have a lot of respect for the Spartans’ defense, which has recorded 32 sacks on the season. That includes a combined 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries from defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Jeff Pietrowski.

“I think that their defense is very good,” Day said. “They don’t give you a lot of big plays. They’re very good on third down and in the red zone. They try to create turnovers and try to control the game on offense running the football.”

That said, Michigan State has not faced a passing attack like Ohio State’s, which features a top Heisman Trophy candidate under center in quarterback C.J. Stroud and three wide receivers over or approaching 1,000 yards apiece.

That includes sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,027 yards), junior Garrett Wilson (813 yards) and senior Chris Olave (708 yards), who could become the just the sixth trio of teammates in Football Bowl Subdivision history to reach that mark.

“That’s something that is really special and not something other programs can say,” Wilson said. “We know that with our game plans and the way we like to play football, if we do our jobs, that’ll put us at a spot (where we want to be) at the end of the year.”

Michigan State Capsule

Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III enters Saturday’s game with a nation-leading 1,473 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. That includes five scores in a win over sixth-ranked Michigan last month, which thrust him to the forefront of the Heisman conversation.

“They have a very good offense and he’s a big part of it,” Day said. “He makes a lot of guys missing in the hole, so you’re going to need to do a great job up front in defeating blocks. It’s going to take more than one guy to bring him down. I think his vision and his patience and his ability to make a guy miss in the hole are some of the things he does best.

“When he does that, he’s created some explosive plays. He’ll make a guy miss and then it goes, so we have to tackle well. But if he were to break a tackle, we need somebody else there to clean it up for us. We’re going to need multiple guys running to the football.”

The Spartans will need Walker to have a big game and help them control the clock in order to win in Columbus. That might be a tall task against Ohio State’s defense, though, as the Buckeyes are allowing just 105.9 yards per game on the ground – good for 13th in the country.

Major Storylines

Day missed last season’s win in East Lansing after testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson served as the interim head coach in his place.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker spent four seasons on Jim Tressel’s staff at Ohio State. He was the defensive backs coach from 2001-03 and the co-defensive coordinator in 2004.

Olave is just one touchdown shy of tying former wide receiver David Boston (1996-98) for the most receiving touchdowns in school history. His next score will be the 34th of his career.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson is just one rushing or receiving touchdown shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s freshman record of 18 total scores, set during the Buckeyes’ run to the 2002 national championship.

Ohio State has won five straight games over Michigan State, but the Spartans have five victories all time over the Buckeyes when they’re ranked in the top five. That includes wins in 1974, 1998 and 2015, when Ohio State was the No. 1 team in the country.

Michigan State ended Ohio State’s Big Ten record 30-game conference winning streak with the victory in Ohio Stadium in 2015. The Spartans kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired on Senior Day.

Speaking of senior day, Ohio State will honor 24 players during a pregame ceremony. A full rundown of those being honored can be found here.

Sixth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson began his career as a walk-on at Michigan State before transferring to Ohio State in 2017.

Several Spartans have ties to the Buckeyes, including linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote, the younger brother of Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote; tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of former defensive end Cam Heyward; and safety A.J. Kirk, the younger brother of former safety Mike Doss.

As Day mentioned, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Columbus on Saturday morning. This will be Ohio State’s 51st appearance and 20th time hosting, both of which are the most of any school in the country.

-----

