Game Preview: Ohio State Looks To Avoid Becoming Purdue’s Third Top-Five Upset

The Boilermakers already have wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State in the last month.

Three years ago, Ohio State’s national championship hopes went up in flames with a blowout loss at unranked Purdue.

That alone should serve as a reminder for what can happen if the Buckeyes overlook the Boilermakers, who already have two wins over top-five opponents this season after knocking off No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16 and No. 3 Michigan State last weekend.

“We know it just takes one game and you’re out,” head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “It doesn’t matter how it looks, we have to win and keep winning, then a lot of good things are going to happen.

“This team beat Iowa, beat Michigan State last week. They have one of the top defenses in the country. They’re really, really dangerous on offense and have really good players, so our guys understand that. They’re tied for first in the West, so they’re playing for a chance to go to Indy and they certainly have our attention. (They have) very, very good players and a very good scheme.”

On the other hand, the last two times Purdue upset a top-five team, the Boilermakers followed it up with 13-point performances in losses the following week. They’ll have to be much better offensively this week in order to beat the Buckeyes.

General Info

Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 41 degrees, cloudy

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-21)

O/U Total: 63.5

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

Series History

Ohio State leads Purdue, 40-15-2

* OSU record at home: 27-5-2

* OSU record on the road/neutral: 13-10

LAST TIME THEY MET

2018: Purdue 49, Ohio State 20

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 31-3

* Overall: Same



* Jeff Brohm

* At Purdue: 5th Season, Record: 25-28

* Overall: 55-38

Ohio State Capsule

Through the first seven games of the season, Ohio State averaged 207.1 yards per game on the ground. But in nine-point wins over Penn State and at Nebraska over the last two weekends, the Buckeyes have dropped to just 125.5 rushing yards per game.

That lack of a running game has especially hurt Ohio State in the red zone, where the Buckeyes have scored touchdowns on two of nine trips inside the 20-yard line. Luckily, fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles has converted all eight of his field goal attempts over the last two games, with his points ultimately making the difference.

“The last two defenses we’ve played were excellent defenses, and we have another this week,” Day said. “It’s just not that easy, and if you’re not executing really, really well, they can make you look bad. We have to own that and we have to understand that we have to execute better. That’s just the bottom line, and I think our guys understand that.”

As Day alluded to, Purdue’s defense ranks in the top 26 nationally with just 18.4 points and 329.8 yards allowed per game and will surely give Ohio State fits in the red zone. The Buckeyes will need to break through and not settle for field goals again this week in order to avoid the upset.

“We’re playing against some defenses, but we can do a better job of executing. We can do a better job of communicating and making sure we’re executing at a higher level,” Day said. “There’s a lot to it. I won’t get into all the schematics, but I think what you see is one guy was a little bit off here, a little bit off there.

“That’s all part of the equation. We met as a group this week, the coaches and the players, and we all took accountability for that.”

Purdue Capsule

Purdue pulled the upset in 2018 behind a breakout game from wide receiver Rondale Moore, who caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. And while he’s now playing on Sundays, the Boilermakers haven’t lost a step with junior David Bell stepping into that go-to role.

In fact, Bell – whose recruitment was tied directly to that of Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson – has caught 64 passes for 1,003 yard and five touchdowns this season. He was a difference-maker in the aforementioned wins over the Hawkeyes and Spartans, too, hauling in 22 passes for 457 yards and two scores across the two games.

“They do a good job of moving him around,” Day said. “He’s very smooth. He’s got a really good catch radius and is strong with the ball in his hands. We’re going to have to have a good plan and know exactly where he’s at.

“You’re not going to stop him for nothing, but you can’t let him go crazy, either. That’s one of the things we’ve been working on this week.”

As for Purdue’s offense as a whole, it has taken things to another level under the direction of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who began his career as a walk-on and took over as the starter ahead of the win over Iowa.

He’s completed 71.6 percent of his passes this season and had the best start of his five-game career last week against Michigan State, as he threw for 537 yards and three touchdowns against the Spartans.

“He’s one of the hotter guys in the league right now,” Day said.

Major Storylines

Ohio State has won 27 consecutive Big Ten games dating back to that 2018 loss in West Lafayette, including three conference title games.

This is the first meeting in Columbus since 2012, which the Buckeyes won in overtime. Backup quarterback Kenny Guiton notably converted a two-point try to tie the game with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Ruggles is the first Ohio State kicker to make four field goals in consecutive games.

The Buckeyes' defense leads the nation with 34 quarterback sacks for a total of 230 yards in losses.

Ohio State held Nebraska to just 15 percent (2-of-13) on third downs last weekend. The Cornhuskers entered the game converting 44 percent of those situations.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a school single-game record 15 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown against Nebraska. He now leads the team with 50 catches for 888 yards on the season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Padilla, Styles, Montgomery, Siereveld And More

C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!