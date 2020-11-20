Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Status Report

Ohio State was able to get healthier during their unexpected week off, but there are still a number of players that aren't available for Saturday's game against Indiana. Most notably, the Buckeyes starting kicker Blake Haubeil is still bothered by a groin injury and will not play this weekend. Also, tight end Jake Hausmann is unavailable for the Buckeyes.

The full status report, as issued by the Athletic Communications department, is available below:

Game 4 Status Report

Ohio State vs. Indiana – Nov. 21, 2020; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ LS Roen McCullough

Unavailable

§ CB Cam Brown

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ K Blake Haubeil

§ TE Jake Hausmann

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ SAF Kourt Williams

-----

