Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Leads Nebraska in Tight Game

Here are some first half thoughts as the Buckeyes lead the Huskers on the road.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 17, Nebraska 10

For the second consecutive game, the defense got off to a great start. Just like last week when the offense struggled to get going against Penn State, the Buckeye defense picked them up with several critical stops. After Nebraska's first play from scrimmage went for 24 yards, they managed just 33 yards on their next 15 plays. The Silver Bullets added three sacks and five tackles for loss in the first 30 minutes.

But the last two Nebraska drives of the half were a bit concerning. The Buckeyes gave up a few chunk plays while holding the Huskers to a field goal. Then two plays after scoring on that 75 yard TD, the defense allowed a 72 yard touchdown.

Dawand Jones was reportedly feeling ill early in the game and didn't start at right tackle. But after a couple of offensive drives that stalled out, Jones made his way into the game and looked fine. That said, I thought the line adjusted nicely to him not starting and the fact that Matthew Jones has played a lot this year helped fill the gap seamlessly. Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere did a nice job at tackle before Dawand Jones returned.

Julian Fleming started in Garrett Wilson's place today. After playing the first three series, Fleming was replaced by Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 75-yard touchdown catch featured one of the sickest moves I've seen all year. He absolutely wrecked Quinton Newsome's ankles and then raced up the left sideline to the house.

Almost as impressive was Smith-Njigba's punt reception on Nebraska's second punt of the game. He was running backwards and caught it over his shoulder. It's one thing to do that with a spiraling pass, but to do that on an end-over-end punt was super impressive to me. It saved Ohio State at least 30 yards in field position.

Ohio State's offense hasn't performed nearly as well as usual on first downs, which is causing them to have longer second and third downs than normal. The Buckeyes average 8.23 yards per play this year and so far in this game they're at 6.0. If you take the 75-yard play out of the equation, the Buckeyes are only averaging 4.5 yards per play. In particular, TreVeyon Henderson has had some really tough, physical runs. He has 14 carries for 52 yards at the break.

-----

-----

-----

