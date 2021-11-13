Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Blowing Out Purdue In Offensive Showcase

Here are some first half thoughts as the Buckeyes are blowing out Purdue at the break.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 45, Purdue 17

Ryan Day might truly be the best play-caller I've ever seen. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I'm dead serious. His feel for the game and trust in his players is remarkable. It certainly helps when you have talented players, but it just feels like everything he's touching turns to gold from a schematic standpoint.

In my opinion, the explosive play-making capability from so many different guys is what separates Ohio State as one of the top four teams in America.

The Buckeyes did an awesome job of making Purdue pay for their first quarter fumble. One play after Jerron Cage recovered a fumble, TreVeyon Henderson took it 57 yards to the house.

In fact, 18 of Ohio State's first 25 offensive plays came on the plus-side of midfield. The Buckeyes scored 35 points and racked up 250 yards of offense with 13:27 left in the second quarter. You better have one of the best offenses in the country if you're going to beat Ohio State in a track meet. Even though Purdue can throw it with the best of them, it's hard to imagine Ohio State coughing up a 35-7 lead.

I think that was Ohio State's best first half of the season. Obviously the scoreboard is a nice indication of a successful half, but I thought they played extremely well. It wasn't perfect - there were a couple of untimely penalties. But they scored all seven times they had the ball (six TD's and a field goal) and five of their seven scoring drives took 2:10 or less.

I love how involved Garrett Wilson got in the first half. The Buckeyes got him in the game right away and he scored within the first two minutes. He also made one of the most impressive catches of the season for his second TD and ran a perfectly called jet sweep for a touchdown to make it 42-14 in the middle of the second quarter. The guy is a cheat code.

Purdue's offense is very good and they moved the football nicely. They had a couple of nice, long scoring drives. Their three first half scoring drives totaled 27 plays and 216 yards. But two brutal turnovers immediately led to Buckeye points and their pass defense, which has been very good for them most of the season, was absolutely shredded in the first half.

