Ohio State HC Ryan Day Asked To Say Three Nice Things About Michigan

The Buckeyes' third-year head coach responded just as you would have expected.

As part of his media obligations at Big Ten Media Days earlier this month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down with FOX college football analyst R.J. Young to discuss a wide range of topics.

That includes the challenges associated with playing in the middle of a pandemic, the pressure and expectations he faces with the Buckeyes, the ongoing quarterback competition and much more.

The 14-minute interview ended with some lighthearted questions, with Young asking Day if he could “say three nice things about your rival,” the Michigan Wolverines?

Day responded with a resounding, “No,” before the two shared a lengthy laugh.

“I like the definitiveness of that, ‘No,’” Young said.

You can watch the entire show – which also includes interviews with senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert and junior defensive end Zach Harrison – above or check out Young's podcast here.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List

Duane Washington Agrees To Two-Way Deal With Indiana Pacers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson On Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ohio State C Harry Miller Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Quinn Ewers Leaning Toward Skipping Senior Season, Enrolling Early

NCAA Has No Plans To Reinstate Ohio State's Vacated Wins From 2010 Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook