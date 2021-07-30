Ohio State HC Ryan Day Asked To Say Three Nice Things About Michigan

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Asked To Say Three Nice Things About Rival Michigan
As part of his media obligations at Big Ten Media Days earlier this month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down with FOX college football analyst R.J. Young to discuss a wide range of topics.
That includes the challenges associated with playing in the middle of a pandemic, the pressure and expectations he faces with the Buckeyes, the ongoing quarterback competition and much more.
The 14-minute interview ended with some lighthearted questions, with Young asking Day if he could “say three nice things about your rival,” the Michigan Wolverines?
Day responded with a resounding, “No,” before the two shared a lengthy laugh.
“I like the definitiveness of that, ‘No,’” Young said.
You can watch the entire show – which also includes interviews with senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert and junior defensive end Zach Harrison – above or check out Young's podcast here.
