Ohio State HC Ryan Day Comments On QB Jack Miller's Arrest, Suspension

    • November 6, 2021
    Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Comments On Jack Miller’s Arrest, Suspension For OVI

    The redshirt freshman quarterback was suspended by the team on Friday afternoon.
    After touching down in Lincoln ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, who was arrested and subsequently suspended from the team for driving a vehicle while impaired early Friday morning.

    “Obviously, we’re thankful nobody was hurt,” Day told 10TV's Clay Hall. “As you can assume, he is struggling a bit right now, but again, (we're) thankful nobody was hurt.”

    A former four-star prospect from Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller is the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord. He’s appeared in four games this fall, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards.

    True freshman Quinn Ewers traveled with the team to Nebraska and will be the third-string quarterback against the Cornhuskers. He’s yet to see any action this season, however.

    “I hope not,” Day said when asked if the news will impact his team on Saturday. “They certainly don’t like to see one of their players in that situation, but the focus is on Nebraska.”

