Skip to main content

Hear From Ohio State’s Cornerbacks, Safeties Following 11th Practice Of Spring

The defensive backs are refocused and reenergized under the direction of Jim Knowles, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano.

Ohio State held its 11th practice of the spring at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning, which also marked the final media availability with players until the Spring Game on April 16.

After practice, cornerbacks Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown, Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and safeties Josh Proctor, Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Burke’s breakout freshman season, Brown’s decision to return for his fifth year, Hancock’s expectations heading into his sophomore campaign, Proctor’s rehab from a season-ending leg injury, McCalister’s transition after transferring from Oklahoma State, learning under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano and much more.

You can check out several of those interviews below, while other position units can be found on our YouTube page throughout the course of the spring.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

TE Joe Royer, WR Kamryn Babb Standing Out During Spring Practice

2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Includes Ohio State In Final 3

2023 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West S Malik Hartford Commits To Ohio State

How Hartford’s Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2023 Recruiting Class

Hear From Ohio State’s QBs, LBs Following 10th Practice Of Spring

C.J. Stroud Likes “Astronaut” Look, Safety Of New Riddell Axiom Helmet

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State F Justice Sueing Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

By Andrew Lind14 hours ago
46. Joe Royer
Football

Ohio State's Joe Royer, Kamryn Babb Standing Out During Spring Practice

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Austin Siereveld
Recruiting

2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Includes Ohio State In Final 3

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Duane Washington
Basketball

Former Ohio State G Duane Washington Earns Multi-Year Contract With Indiana Pacers

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Malik Hartford
Recruiting

How Malik Hartford’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
Malik Hartford
Recruiting

2023 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West S Malik Hartford Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

Hear From Ohio State’s Quarterbacks, Linebackers Following 10th Practice Of Spring

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Likes “Astronaut” Look, Safety Of New Riddell Axiom Helmet

By Andrew LindApr 6, 2022