Hear From Ohio State’s Cornerbacks, Safeties Following 11th Practice Of Spring

The defensive backs are refocused and reenergized under the direction of Jim Knowles, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano.

Ohio State held its 11th practice of the spring at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning, which also marked the final media availability with players until the Spring Game on April 16.

After practice, cornerbacks Denzel Burke, Cameron Brown, Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and safeties Josh Proctor, Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Burke’s breakout freshman season, Brown’s decision to return for his fifth year, Hancock’s expectations heading into his sophomore campaign, Proctor’s rehab from a season-ending leg injury, McCalister’s transition after transferring from Oklahoma State, learning under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano and much more.

You can check out several of those interviews below, while other position units can be found on our YouTube page throughout the course of the spring.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

TE Joe Royer, WR Kamryn Babb Standing Out During Spring Practice

2023 In-State OL Austin Siereveld Includes Ohio State In Final 3

2023 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West S Malik Hartford Commits To Ohio State

How Hartford’s Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2023 Recruiting Class

Hear From Ohio State’s QBs, LBs Following 10th Practice Of Spring

C.J. Stroud Likes “Astronaut” Look, Safety Of New Riddell Axiom Helmet

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!