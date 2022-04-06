Skip to main content

Hear From Ohio State’s Quarterbacks, Linebackers Following 10th Practice Of Spring

Neither unit entered last season with much experience but are now viewed as the veterans on the team.

Spring practice is nearing its conclusion as Ohio State held its 10th practice of the spring at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday afternoon, leading up to the annual Spring Game on April 16.

After practice, quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown and linebackers Teradja Mitchell, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Stroud’s opinion of his new Riddell Axiom helmet, McCord’s mindset as the clear backup this season, Chambers’ excitement to play in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme and Mitchell’s decision to return for his extra year of eligibility.

You can check out those interviews below, while other position units can be found on our YouTube page throughout the course of the spring.

