The Rushmen are looking to set the tone for the Buckeyes’ defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

Ohio State was back on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the fourth practice of the spring.

Afterward, defensive ends Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and defensive tackles Jerron Cage, Mike Hall, Ty Hamilton, Noah Potter, Taron Vincent and Tyleik Williams all met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Friday’s season-ending ACL injury, Harrison’s NFL decision, Sawyer and Tuimoloau’s freshman seasons, Cage’s fumble return for a touchdown in the win over Penn State, Potter’s eye surgery, what it's like to learn from defensive line coach Larry Johnson and new coordinator Jim Knowles and much more.

Check out the interviews below, while other position units can be viewed on our YouTube page throughout the spring:

