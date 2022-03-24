Skip to main content

Hear From Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau Following Ohio State’s Fourth Practice Of Spring

The Rushmen are looking to set the tone for the Buckeyes’ defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

Ohio State was back on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the fourth practice of the spring.

Afterward, defensive ends Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and defensive tackles Jerron Cage, Mike Hall, Ty Hamilton, Noah Potter, Taron Vincent and Tyleik Williams all met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Friday’s season-ending ACL injury, Harrison’s NFL decision, Sawyer and Tuimoloau’s freshman seasons, Cage’s fumble return for a touchdown in the win over Penn State, Potter’s eye surgery, what it's like to learn from defensive line coach Larry Johnson and new coordinator Jim Knowles and much more. 

Check out the interviews below, while other position units can be viewed on our YouTube page throughout the spring:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Announces Results Of Wednesday's Pro Day Workouts

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave And More Discuss Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

Photos From Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

11 Players To Participate In Ohio State's Pro Day On Wednesday

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller, Jim Knowles And More After Practice

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Young
Basketball

119 Ohio State Student-Athletes Named To Academic All-Big Ten Team

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
6. Master Teague
Football

Ohio State Announces Results Of Wednesday's Pro Day Workouts

By Andrew Lind18 hours ago
34. Chris Olave
Football

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave And More Discuss Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

By Andrew Lind19 hours ago
15. Master Teague
Football

Photos From Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
1. Chris Olave
Football

11 Players To Participate In Ohio State's Pro Day On Wednesday

By Andrew LindMar 22, 2022
7. Julian Fleming
Football

Photos From Ohio State's Third Practice Of Spring Football

By Andrew LindMar 22, 2022
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller’s Mental Health Struggles, Jim Knowles’ Defense And More Following Third Practice Of Spring

By Andrew LindMar 22, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

By Andrew LindMar 22, 2022