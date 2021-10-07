How to Watch: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Maryland Terrapins

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes play this weekend.

Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game against Maryland, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

The Buckeyes are coming off their most complete game of the season, a 52-13 win at Rutgers, with quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing a career-high five touchdown passes in his return from a nagging shoulder injury.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in a 51-14 loss at home to Iowa.

Ohio State has never lost to Maryland, with the Buckeyes winning all six games against the Terrapins since they joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2014 season by an average score of 58-22. They'll look to extend that streak to seven on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Maryland

Television: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Bruce Feldman (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

