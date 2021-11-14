Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

    The Buckeyes proved they are still the team to beat in the Big Ten with an offense that couldn't be stopped all afternoon.
    Author:

    Ohio State just won an eighth consecutive game and you could argue they've never looked better.

    Thanks to an unbelievable offensive performance against one of the top-15 defenses in the country, Ohio State completely annihilated Purdue, 59-31.

    While the defense still needs a little work, C.J. Stroud was nearly perfect again on Saturday as he guided the Buckeyes down the field regularly for touchdowns. The Buckeyes found the end zone eight times and scored on all but one meaningful possession all game.

    Andrew Lind and I share our quick post-game reaction LIVE and ON-DEMAND from The 'Shoe as the Buckeyes celebrate yet another resounding victory.

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

