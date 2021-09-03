September 3, 2021
Instant Analysis: Buckeyes Escape Minnesota Thanks to Explosive Offense

The BuckeyesNow staff reacts to Ohio State's performance in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Ohio State overcame a frustrating first half to explode for a fabulous offensive day in a 45-31 win over Minnesota. The Buckeyes opened their 132nd season of football with a victory, pushing their record to 15-0 all-time in season-openers against Big Ten teams. The win was also a 12th straight and 28th in 29 games against the Golden Gophers.

Brendan Gulick, Andrew Lind, Brett Hiltbrand and Adam Prescott delivered their instant analysis from a big day in Minneapolis. Check out what the staff had to say and please subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel for more.

Ohio State Outlasts Minnesota in Season-Opening Shootout

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota

Miyan Williams Races 71 Yards for First Career Ohio State Touchdown

Watch Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Throw First Career Touchdown Pass

