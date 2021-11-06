Instant Analysis: Ohio State Survives Toughest Road Environment Of The Year At Nebraska

For the second weekend in a row, the Buckeyes snuck through a very difficult test against a good defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record-breaking day gave Ohio State the boost it needed.

Saturday's win for the Ohio State Buckeyes was hardly a thing of beauty.

But for the second week in a row, Ryan Day's team found a way to gut out a victory during challenging circumstances and the Buckeyes won for a seventh consecutive time. Ohio State now sits at 8-1 on the season through nine games with three extremely difficult contests ahead of them against Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one of the best days in the history of Ohio State football, breaking David Boston's record with a 15 catch performance. He racked up 240 receiving yards and also contributed on punt return to have a monster performance for the Buckeyes.

The defense stepped up again on Saturday, giving up two big plays all game that led to another nice performance. The D-Line in particular had another great game, sacking Adrian Martinez five times and adding three more tackles for loss.

Here are our initial thoughts on the Buckeyes' road victory, including how we are digesting another win that didn't have a resounding feel to it.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:



Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Single-Game Receptions Record

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's 26-17 Win Over Nebraska

Defensive Observations From Ohio State's 26-17 Win Over Nebraska

Ohio State Survives Road Trip To Nebraska

Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended From Team Following Arrest For OVI

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!



Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!